'Ring of fire' weather forecast this morning
Mostly sunny with temps in the lower 40s if you want to see the rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse later this morning. A high of 55 degrees and even warmer weather tomorrow.
This year’s El Niño has a chance to join memorable events like 1997-98 and 2015-16 if current warming trends continue, forecasters warned
Tropical Storm Sean is likely to dissipate before hitting U.S. soil, the National Hurricane Center predicts.
On this day in weather history, a snowstorm hit the Niagara Region.
The season's first Colorado low is set to bring a raw, wet, and windy start to the weekend for much of southern Ontario
When Eleanor Melanson bought a home in 2021 in Shelburne, N.S., she realized it needed a lot of upgrades.The work included installing two heat pumps and new windows, doors and insulation. Melanson hoped to tap into rebate programs for these energy efficiency upgrades, but there was a problem.As part of the rebate process under the Canada Greener Homes grant program — as with other incentive programs — she needed to get a home energy assessment done. This evaluation looks at where a home is losin
Charlie the dog got stuck near Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The creature was once found all over Britain, but it was hunted mercilessly until it was given legal protection in 1988.
The body of a great white shark has been found and examined after video of it swimming near Ingonish, N.S., last week made the rounds on social media.Multiple people saw the shark thrashing in the water near North Bay Wharf before its body was seen on Broad Cove Beach in Cape Breton on Oct. 5. It was later washed out to sea, but reappeared on Sunday, allowing researchers to get to it.Tonya Wimmer, the executive director of the Marine Animal Response Society, said Thursday on Information Morning
The chameleon-like animal can change colors based on its surroundings or feelings, researchers said.
British Columbia's forest watchdog has confirmed it is investigating the province's response to wildfires that ripped through small communities on the shores of Shuswap Lake in August, destroying or damaging more than 200 properties. A statement from the Forest Practices Boardon Friday says it launched the probe after receiving a complaint about the BC Wildfire Service's use of a planned ignition aimed at reducing forest fuels in the path of a blaze near populated areas. At the time the back bur
Two cubs will be sent to ZooMontana, but wildlife officials were unable to capture the third bear.
STORY: Global water cycles are 'spinning out of balance' due to climate changethe World Meteorological Organization says (Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary-General)"The key message is that the global hydrological cycle is changing and many of the impact of climate change, they are felt through water, flooding, drought and also melting of glaciers and we have to invest in better understanding of the water cycle and monitor the resources to understand what kind of impact climate change we have been facing so far, but especially what we are going to face in the future.”The 2022 State of Global Water Resources report is only the second such analysis done by the WMO and includes data from large river basins"And unfortunately, we have lost this glacier melting game already. The glacier melting and sea level rise may continue for the coming thousands of years because of already high concentrations of carbon dioxide.”
Britain faces a miserable start to the weekend with a yellow warning issued for rain until Friday evening - before temperatures are expected to nosedive, the Met Office has said.
Vancouver gas prices were an outlier this week, rising against a backdrop of declines across the country.
Up to 35mm of rain could slam the city of Hamilton this weekend as east winds will cause lake-effect showers to spread west. Meteorologist Melinda Singh has the soggy details.
Here’s what to know about saving money on your energy bill as the weather gets colder.
A surge of tropical moisture along the Gulf coast of Florida caused waterspouts and reports of overnight tornadoes on Oct. 12.