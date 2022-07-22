Ring Camera Captures Lightning Strike in New Jersey

A home security camera caught the moment lightning struck the ground in Belleville, New Jersey, amid weather warnings on July 21.

This footage, filmed by Melissa Waldron, shows the lightning bolt striking across the street from her Ring camera on Nolton Street in Bellville.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region, cautioning locals of potential hail, tornadoes and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Credit: Melissa Waldron via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]

