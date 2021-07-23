Rillito River Swells Following Heavy Rain in Tucson, Arizona

The Rillito River overflowed in Tucson, Arizona, on July 23, amid heavy rainfall during the region’s monsoon season.

This footage was captured by Kinz Gray, who said it was filmed at the Rillito River on Friday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported on July 23 that the Santa Cruz and Rillito rivers – both of which are often dry riverbeds – were “full of water and impacting roads, walking paths, and low-lying areas and burn scars.” Most of the Tucson metro area saw at least an inch of rain by Friday morning, the NWS said.

The flash flood threat was expected to continue through the weekend. Credit: Kinz Gray via Storyful