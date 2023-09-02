Riley Greene's two-RBI single
Riley Greene hits a two-RBI single, giving the Tigers' the lead with a of 2-1 in the top of the 5th inning
The Toronto Blue Jays are about to play in the most unusual ballpark in the majors and some players will be more affected than others.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson signed a minor league deal with the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, two days after the New York Yankees released him. The Brewers said Donaldson will report to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee. Donaldson is a three-time All-Star who had an MVP season with Toronto in 2015, but his production has dipped dramatically. The 37-year-old has hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since the Yankees
Sports agent Scott Boras clarified comments made in a story by USA Today on Cody Bellinger during the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Dodgers.
Chad Green and Spencer Horwitz could provide a meaningful boost to the Blue Jays, who enter September 2.5 games back of a playoff spot.
The Atlanta Braves slugger tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend before helping lift his team to a win — and creating an MLB record in the process
CLEVELAND (AP) — With a limited budget, the Guardians surprised many people around baseball when they claimed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López and Matt Moore off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels this week. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was one of them, even after being given a heads up by team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff. “They told me we might be adding somebody, so I went to sleep Wednesday thinking something might happen,” Francona said Friday. “Nev
Nearly half of baseball's hardest throwing pitchers this season have had reconstructive Tommy John surgery in their careers.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players. Following an MLB executive council meeting this week, the commissioner's office informed the competition committee there will be no change, a decision first reported by Sports Illustrated. The competition committee adopted the clock ahead of the 2023 season along with restrictions on defensive shifts and larger bases. The cloc
CINCINNATI (AP) — Claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds, Harrison Bader thought about one day returning to the New York Yankees. “I never thought I'd ever play in the big leagues, let alone in the Yankees uniform,” the native New Yorker said Thursday. “I have no idea what's to come for the future. I certainly hope it's in a Yankees uniform again if that's an option.” Outfielder Hunter Renfroe also was claimed by the Reds, off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, in an effort by the team to
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill “Spaceman” Lee collapsed on the field during pregame ceremonies before a Triple-A game between the Worcester Red Sox and the Norfolk Tides. He walked off on his own and was laughing and talking in the dugout after, MassLive.com reported. Lee was scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs. MassLive.com reported that the 76-year-old left-hander was playing catch in the outfield when he put his hands on his knees
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians are hoping some Angels throwaways can get them to the postseason. Trying to chase down Minnesota in the AL Central race, Cleveland claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López off waivers from Los Angeles on Thursday, acquisitions that didn't cost the Guardians any prospects. After going 4-2 on a recent road trip, the Guardians are currently five games behind the first-place Twins with 28 games left. Cleveland will host Minnesota for a
Griffey Jr. earned 13 All-Star Game selections, 10 Gold Glove Awards, and seven Silver Slugger Awards during his professional career
DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Volpe, one of the few bright spots in the worst Yankees season in three decades, became the 15th rookie with a 20-homer, 20-stolen base season as New York lost to the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series, With New York trailing 3-0 in the ninth, Volpe hit a three-run, opposite-field homer to right off Alex Lange to become the Yankees' first 20-20 rookie. Volpe has 21 steals in 26 tries. “I guess it’s pretty crazy,” Volpe said. “I never really
CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene will miss at least a week after he was among three pitchers placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team said Friday. “Hunter will be on the COVID list for seven days," Reds manager David Bell said. "He could pitch any time after that as long as he gets better each day. He could start on Friday. That would be the earliest.” After the first game of the Friday doubleheader, won by the Cubs 6-2, the Reds announced they also put right-handed
Right-hander Chad Green has been reinstated by the Toronto Blue Jays from the 60-day injured list. Green is set to join the Blue Jays for the first time this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. After seven years with the New York Yankees, the 32-year-old reliever signed a two-year, US$8.5 million deal with Toronto in the off-season. In 12 1/3 innings of work between Single-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo, Green 1.46 earned-run average, 15 strikeouts and allowed just one walk. In
The Blue Jays enter September out of a playoff spot, but manager John Schneider is confident his team can take the next step and thinks the best is yet to come.
Some September call-ups have gone on to Hall of Fame careers. Other toil in obscurity. The Dodgers and Angels introduced unforgettable young pitchers.
It didn't take Jasson Dominguez long to make an impression with the Yankees, as he homered off Justin Verlander in his first career at-bat.
Stacked with talent and solid on paper, the 2023 Padres have a 1.3% chance of reaching the postseason.
The Reds, after losing 100 games a year ago, begin a a 10-game home stretch at Great American Ballpark that could determine their playoff fate.