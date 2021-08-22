Riley Adams scores on error
Riley Adams scores on a throwing error in the top of the 3rd inning, tying the score 1-1
Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings, and Randal Grichuk smacked a two-run homer in the second inning to halt the Blue Jays three-game losing streak.
Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.
Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse won the men's 100 metres at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday. Fresh off his triple-medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., ran a blistering time of 9.74 seconds.
In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.
The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.
After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.
Adam Schefter thinks Prescott may deal with lingering injuries all season.
Frustrated Blue Jays fans seem to be turning on manager Charlie Montoyo after another crucial mistake in the late stages of a heartbreaking loss.
The reigning NBA champion is branching off into MLB ownership.
These four cities and venues are the most likely landing spots for the Coyotes, who are suddenly looking for a new home.
The New York Rangers legend announced his retirement on Friday morning, finishing his 15-year career in the NHL.
The Packers quarterback said he "definitely would have" taken the "Jeopardy!" hosting job had it been offered to him.
George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.
One single emoji can cause quite the stir.
Elena Delle Donne is in the starting lineup and will play her first minutes since confetti fell in October of 2019.
The Titans and Buccaneers had joint practices last week ahead of a preseason game.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list. The move was announced Sunday about one hour before the Rays hosted the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders. It was not clear if Cruz tested positive for the coronavirus or was deemed a close contact of someone who did. Tampa Bay also lost starting pitcher Chris Archer and first baseman Ji-Man Choi during the first two innings of the game. The AL East-leading Rays s
British Columbia's junior hockey community is reeling after a vehicle crash took the lives of teenage hockey players Ronin Sharma, Caleb Reimer and Parker Magnuson on Saturday. The three teens, who were members of the Delta Hockey Academy, were killed after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Surrey, B.C., early Saturday morning. Delta Hockey Academy's head coach for under-15s helped train all three teens. "The relationships a coach builds with the players is beyond special," Tim Preston wrote on F
It was the brothers' first MLB meeting.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson was out of the starting lineup Sunday for the second consecutive game against Tampa Bay due to leg soreness and fatigue. “His legs are still barking,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “We don’t want to push him. If it was October, he’d be in there. It’s more preventive, get rid of some of that fatigue and soreness. He’s not hurt, he’s just sore.” Anderson could return for Monday night’s game at Toronto. “He plays at s