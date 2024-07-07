Riley Adams' RBI single
Riley Adams hits an RBI single into right field to bring home another run for the Nationals and tie the game at two
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
Uruguay finished with 26 fouls and only one shot on goal. But it bruised and eventually beat mighty Brazil in a penalty shootout.
Six teams, five players, five draft picks, one pick swap and two teams receiving hard cash. Only in the NBA.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman dig into what is going wrong with the Yankees, who was selected as an All-Star starter and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Garcia issued an apology, with some qualifiers.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
Dak Prescott isn't under contract with the Cowboys beyond this season.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Jessica Campbell is the first woman to be hired as a full-time assistant coach in the league.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
There weren’t many clear snubs, but the top ones have one main thing in common: defense.