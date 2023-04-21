Rifle used by Louisville bank shooter likely won't go to auction

The Canadian Press

LAS VEGAS — As his teammates took off their gear Wednesday after practice at T-Mobile Arena, Jets forward Morgan Barron was in an adjacent room looking at the side of his face in the mirror. A nasty gash that required over 75 stitches to close wasn't pretty, but it could have been a lot worse. "His modelling days I think are over," joked teammate Brenden Dillon. Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness gave Barron a "well deserved" day off but expects him to be ready for Game 2 of the Jets' first-round serie