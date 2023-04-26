Rideshare and delivery food drivers worried about their safety following attacks
In the wake of the murder of the Uber Eats driver and the kidnappings and sexual assault of the DoorDash driver, rideshare and food delivery drivers are worried about their safety while working. "I'm scared as hell," said Kalena Rios. Rios lives and works in Pasco County. She delivers food in the same neighborhood where Randall Cooke was gruesomely murdered while delivering for Uber Eats.