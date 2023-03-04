Rideshare app 'Annapolis Go' provides alternative to Uber and Lyft

Reuters

Apple Inc has blocked an update to email app BlueMail, which uses a customized version of OpenAI's GPT-3 language model, the co-founder of the app developer told Reuters on Thursday. "Apple has blocked the BlueMail update and continues to treat BlueMail unfairly and to discriminate against us," Blix's Ben Volach said. Apple, which rejected the app update last week, asked the company to revise the app's age rating for those over 17 or implement content filtering, as BlueMail may produce content not appropriate for all audiences, according to a document viewed by Reuters.