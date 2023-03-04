Rideshare app 'Annapolis Go' provides alternative to Uber and Lyft
Rideshare app 'Annapolis Go' provides alternative to Uber and Lyft
Rideshare app 'Annapolis Go' provides alternative to Uber and Lyft
Motorious readers get more chances to win this amazing first-generation Pontiac Firebird.
Are you looking for tech stocks to add to your portfolio? Here’s one I’d buy before Shopify! The post <strong>1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify</strong> appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Alibaba Group Holding's chip unit T-Head and Alipay, the payment service under Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Group, will release computing chips for secure payments based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture, the two entities said. The development comes as Chinese companies continue to invest heavily in chips, in the wake of U.S. export restrictions targeting China's semiconductor sector.
Snap up the Fire HD 8 tablet for only $70, the Echo Dot for $20 (it's half off) and more steals.
Chinese tech firms such as Tencent and Huawei are exploring web3 partnerships with blockchain innovators such as Polygon.
Morgan Stanley said the potential launch of a hardware subscription business could add $1 trillion to Apple's market valuation.
Conflux has emerged as one of the best performing crypto assets of 2023 riding on a wave of new-found enthusiasm for crypto within China.
Prevent appliances and electronics from damage—and potentially extend their lifespans—with one of the best whole-house surge protectors on the market today. It's installed in the main breaker panel or sub panel.
The company behind the top decentralized exchange said Apple is standing in the way of the offering.
Apple Inc has blocked an update to email app BlueMail, which uses a customized version of OpenAI's GPT-3 language model, the co-founder of the app developer told Reuters on Thursday. "Apple has blocked the BlueMail update and continues to treat BlueMail unfairly and to discriminate against us," Blix's Ben Volach said. Apple, which rejected the app update last week, asked the company to revise the app's age rating for those over 17 or implement content filtering, as BlueMail may produce content not appropriate for all audiences, according to a document viewed by Reuters.
"What is there not to love?" say converts.
TORONTO — Indigo Books & Music Inc. revealed this week that a massive systems outage it's been dealing with for almost a month was triggered by ransomware. The retailer, which lost access to its website and payments capabilities, said the attack deployed LockBit, a malicious software increasingly cropping up in digital security breaches. What is LockBit? LockBit is both a cyberattack group and a malicious software used to carry out criminal attacks. LockBit, the group, operates as a ransomware-a
During MWC, Xiaomi showed off a 300W charging demo which could fully charge a phone in five minutes, thus setting a new record in the mobile industry.
The retailer said the IT hack has not impacted its trading activities, website or customer accounts and databases.
Our 2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum AWD has a variety of more conventional controls that we appreciate, particularly its old-school shifter.
The White House on Thursday announced a new cybersecurity strategy in the latest effort by the U.S. government to bolster its cyber defenses amid a steady increase in hacking and digital crimes targeting the country. It comes after a series of high-profile hacking incidents by domestic and foreign actors against the United States and amid the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in which cyber warfare has featured prominently. "Russia is serving as a de facto safe haven for cybercrime, and ransomware is a predominant issue that we're dealing with today," the official said.
Sanctioned Russian digital lender Tinkoff Bank said on Thursday its mobile applications had been deleted from Apple's App Store, following the imposition of European Union sanctions last week. Tinkoff, owned by TCS Group Holding, was included in the EU's tenth package of sanctions against Russia outlined last week as the latest punishment for Moscow's military campaign in Russia. Tinkoff was forced to suspend trading in euros following the sanctions on Monday, and has now had its app removed from the App Store, it said.
The agreement, with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, by 2025 aims to widen connectivity in countries such as Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to 20 million people, out of Microsoft's previously announced 100 million target. The effort aims to build a new cloud-computing and AI market longer-term, which would benefit Microsoft, Smith has said. The software maker's so-called Airband initiative brings together telecoms and electricity providers, non-profits and governments to increase internet access.
Stacks of papers detailing pre- and post-surgery instructions for some New Brunswick cardiac patients may soon be a thing of the past. Horizon Health Network is using a national app that digitizes the cardiac surgery experience for patients. The platform, called SeamlessMD, will send patients pre-surgery reminders and will allow them to fill out post-surgery surveys detailing their symptoms and healing progress. Jennifer Sheils, vice-president strategy, transformation and chief innovation office
Hackers have also been able to access current and former employee information.