Rico Hines: LeBron James' greatness goes beyond the court

On the latest episode of "Hustle Play," Rico Hines joins Raptors forward Chris Boucher and Mike Roach to discuss LeBron James' impact on people and why he's focused on appreciating him while the Lakers forward is still playing. Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen on the podcast feed.

Video Transcript

MIKE ROACH: Another guy who's obsessed at the all-star game is the one LeBron James. OK, now what is the first thing you think about when you think LeBron James, and beating the scoring record too?

CHRIS BOUCHER: I, mean, hey. He's the GOAT now. But, but, but, but, as much as, like I said, he's the GOAT, because everything that he's done, he's done it all. You know what I'm saying? Even if his image outside the court, doing what he does in the community, you can't get higher than that. I feel like if you want to be a basketball player and you say, I want to be the ultimate, then you got to get to that level. And that's why you got to give him the respect for that.

The achievement and all that, man, those are crazy. But the way that he did his whole career, this is what surprised me the most. Because he was on the all-time high from high school. He never missed. When I'm talking about outside the floor and all that, he never missed. You never hear anything about him. Just the person that he is, everybody knows LeBron James for that basketball player who's breaking record and all that. And he's so much more outside the floor, which is-- when you start looking at his story, you get a lot more respect.

I'm one of them. I've had to go watch his story more than what you see about him coming out of high school and winning a championship. If you go deep down into the stories, and you would realize that this man deserves a lot of respect, way more than he deserves for people that talk about him being the GOAT.

MIKE ROACH: Rico, what do you make of this whole GOAT debate--

RICO HINES: Well, I think--

MIKE ROACH: Between him and Jordan?

RICO HINES: Man, listen. [CLEARS THROAT] I think, like Chris said, I think he has exceeded every expectation. Like you said, he hasn't missed. You know what I mean? He's done-- he's exceeded everything. And kudos to him for breaking the record. And what is he, 40 years old? Or 39 years old or something like that right now? And look at him, man. He's playing the best basketball of his career pretty much, right? So I don't want to get into the debate of who the best, this, that, and the third. Because my era is different than their era or whatever it is. But--

MIKE ROACH: Can you really make an accurate assessment though? I mean, in two different--

RICO HINES: It's different eras. Yeah, it's different eras. But Mike, and-- those guys, those great ones, they exceed-- eras doesn't matter to those guys. They can play anywhere. You know what I mean? In any era. Because they're that great. I don't want to debate who's who. I just want to just get a chance-- I'm glad we-- I don't want to miss still having a chance to watch LeBron finish this thing off. Because once he's done, he's done. So I don't want to-- you know what I mean? I just, I live in the moment with him.

OK, you know what I mean? And he's a amazing person. Kudos for him for breaking the record. And all the stuff he does off the court is amazing. That's-- to me, I think those are his biggest accomplishments. His school I think, it's the promised school. And all the other stuff that he does for our community. I think that's super dope, man. And like you said, just witness. Just get a chance to witness it. Let's not miss that moment. Because once he's finished, he's finished in my opinion.