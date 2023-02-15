Rico Hines on the keys to becoming an elite basketball player

On the latest episode of "Hustle Play," Rico Hines joins Raptors forward Chris Boucher and Mike Roach to discuss what he believes are the keys to becoming an elite basketball player. Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen on the podcast feed.

Video Transcript

MIKE ROACH: But is there universal keys to what makes a great player?

RICO HINES: Yeah, man. First of all, you have to have the talent. You got to be blessed from God and sprinkled from God with that talent. I always say, we all sprinkled with something, some people just sprinkled a little more. And you have to-- [CLEARS THROAT] Excuse me. You have to have the talent, the work ethic, the drive to be great. You've got to be a little off. You got to be a little nutty and be obsessive with seeing how much you can squeeze out of your talent.

So God has already blessed you, right? He sprinkled you with something, right? So now you've got to be a little bit addicted to, how much can I squeeze out of what God already blessed me with and tapped into me? Well, let me see how much I can squeeze out of this thing. Let me see what I can get. Let me have that laser-focus, like when a lion-- think about a lion in the Safari or wherever, out in the jungle. When they're locked in on that prey, that might be the only-- they're locked in.

And that laser-focus that they have on whatever that prey is that they're trying to get, that's a different type of laser-focus that you have to have to be able to eat for that day. And I think some of the great ones that I've had the opportunity to be around have that kind of laser-focus of being obsessive of how great they can be, how great they really could be. How much can I squeeze out of my ability that God has blessed me with?

MIKE ROACH: So you mentioned you got to be a little nutty, right?

RICO HINES: A little bit.

MIKE ROACH: And we see guys like CB, Siakam, and the rest of these guys playing for the Raptors. And you see guys like KD, and Steph, and Paul. Who's the real nutcase that you see--

Story continues

RICO HINES: [LAUGHS]

MIKE ROACH: --or that you've been around?

RICO HINES: Oh, man. I've been around a long time, man. I've been around some characters, man, and some different type of guys, man. But, um-- that's obsessive? Baron Davis was a worker, man. He was very obsessed with being great. We happened to be really, really close, and he was damn good, man. He was one of the best guards that's ever played this game. And sometimes, I don't think he gets the credit that he deserves.

MIKE ROACH: Baron was crazy.

RICO HINES: He was crazy.

CHRIS BOUCHER: You're talking about dunking people.

RICO HINES: He would dunk on you, man.

MIKE ROACH: Man, that Kirilenko comes to mind.

RICO HINES: Yeah. I was on that staff. I was there. I was on that staff at Golden State at that time. Because one thing about Baron, man, he had big hands, and he had a handle, and he had a bop, and he would dunk on you. Like, straight up, right? But he could really pass. And a lot of people don't know this, but he led the league in steals a few times. So he had straps as far as playing D. He was out there, man, as far as-- he was damn good. Damn good.

MIKE ROACH: So he was a nutcase.

RICO HINES: Yeah. Well, I wouldn't say he was a nutcase. But he was--

CHRIS BOUCHER: Obsession.

RICO HINES: Yeah, yeah, yeah.

MIKE ROACH: Obsessive, yeah.

RICO HINES: He was obsessed with being great, man, and he was a dog. He was a real one. There was nothing soft about Diddy, man. And I'm just lucky that I had an opportunity to work with him. And we're still really tight to this day. One of my closest friends.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yeah, he came to Summer League, right? With his son.

RICO HINES: Yeah. so he's always around. So he's at the top of the list.

MIKE ROACH: What about you, CB, when it comes to seeing obsessive players? Whether it be someone on your team, one of your friends from a different team.

CHRIS BOUCHER: I mean, Dillon. Dillon is definitely up there. When I went to Oregon my first year, Dillon definitely showed me another side of basketball I didn't know. Just a different personality that you could bring to the game, a different anger that-- he was switching everything. I mean, you would go to the court and be able to just loosen it up out there. And that's what I'm saying, a lot of people see a lot of stuff on Dillon and all, but I've seen Dillon. He's always been like that.

It never came from a wrong place. He's just playing hard. And when he's in the game, he's in the game and anything can happen. And yeah, so he's definitely up there for me. I think he changed-- he brought that a little bit in me too. Because I was a little bit-- not soft, but just playing the game, just enjoying and just watching around. And he kind of made me realize that things are happening, things you need to do, and some people are coming at you.

And just realize that even though it's a game, I should not be playing when I'm in there with whoever I'm playing against.

MIKE ROACH: Now, Coach Rico, in regards to players, do you treat them all the same way or do they have to be treated differently?

RICO HINES: I treat everybody the same way, man.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Hell yeah.

RICO HINES: Yeah. I'm the same way with everybody. Because for me, being me is good enough. So I treat everybody the same because it's coming from a good place. I'm going to ask you how you're doing. And I'm pretty good at reading people. If you're having a tough day, I probably could see it a little bit. And if you need me, I'm here for you, holler at me. So I'm pretty much the same with each and every guy, each and every person.

MIKE ROACH: Now, you did mention before that you've been doing this for a minute, right? So how do you continue to sell yourself and stay relevant to players coming in now as the game continues to evolve?

RICO HINES: That's a good question. I don't ever think I need to sell myself because I care about the actual game of basketball and I care about you as a person. So I don't think I need to-- I don't sell myself, I just try to be me. I do. I wish it was some kind of different hidden formula, but it's not. I believe in coming to the gym, hard work, and doing it the best you can and as hard as you can and doing that consistently and with good values and good habits.

And that's it. As far as the game of basketball, man, it changes a lot-- it definitely changes a lot, but the values are the same. Hard work, dedication, sacrifice, learning, putting stuff in your toolbox, watching film, trying to get a little bit better, and having a basketball imagination. And I have a big basketball imagination. And I think that's the thing about me, I try to keep my imagination high. I still walk around the house like I got a ball in my hand. [LAUGHS]