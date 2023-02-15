Rico Hines on how a coach gains a player's trust

On the latest episode of "Hustle Play," Rico Hines joins Raptors forward Chris Boucher and Mike Roach to explain ways he has gained a player's trust on and off the floor. Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen on the podcast feed.

Video Transcript

MIKE ROACH: I have a question. It's more for Rico. But Chris, you can jump in as well. Rico, to you as a coach, how does a player build trust with a coach?

RICO HINES: I just think by honesty. You know what I mean? Knowing that you're pure to them, and you want them to see them-- you want them-- you want to see them accomplish their goals and dreams. You know what I mean? We're here as coaches to push them, to be mentors to them, to lead them, but also help them try to see their big picture and accomplish what they're trying to accomplish in life for themselves and their family.

And I think once a player knows that you care about them in that way, then you'll have their trust and respect. That's just as a person. You know what I mean? These are just-- these are life skills, right? It's not just basketball. These are life skills. And like I said before, I try to live my-- I live my life like I coach. And I coach how I live my life. You know what I mean? Very pure. And--

MIKE ROACH: Interesting. Because I've heard you say before that you're not for everyone.

RICO HINES: I'm not. I'm not. I'm not. Because sometimes-- [CLEARS THROAT] I think that some people will just tell people what they want to hear. You know what I mean? I'm going to tell you-- I mean, if you're doing good, man, you're really doing well. You know what I mean? If you're not, not doing that well, but let's figure it out together. You understand what I'm saying? And some people just want them-- always want a pat on the back. And I don't believe in coaching that way. I believe in honesty and respect because it's coming from a pure place.

I'm not lying to you. If you're messing up, this is just what I see. I could be wrong, but let's talk about it and figure it out together. But this is what I see. You know what I mean? And I believe this though. I do believe this. I believe all good players want to be coached. They want to be taught. They want to be-- coach me. And help me. You know what I mean? I really believe that. So I just try to always coach in the way that I believe is-- and I hope it works. So far, it has. It's just being honest and pure.