Rico Hines on how a coach gains a player's trust

On the latest episode of "Hustle Play," Rico Hines joins Raptors forward Chris Boucher and Mike Roach to explain ways he has gained a player's trust on and off the floor. Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen on the podcast feed.

Video Transcript

MIKE ROACH: I have a question. It's more for Rico. But Chris, you can jump in as well. Rico, to you as a coach, how does a player build trust with a coach?

RICO HINES: I just think by honesty. You know what I mean? Knowing that you're pure to them, and you want them to see them-- you want them-- you want to see them accomplish their goals and dreams. You know what I mean? We're here as coaches to push them, to be mentors to them, to lead them, but also help them try to see their big picture and accomplish what they're trying to accomplish in life for themselves and their family.

And I think once a player knows that you care about them in that way, then you'll have their trust and respect. That's just as a person. You know what I mean? These are just-- these are life skills, right? It's not just basketball. These are life skills. And like I said before, I try to live my-- I live my life like I coach. And I coach how I live my life. You know what I mean? Very pure. And--

MIKE ROACH: Interesting. Because I've heard you say before that you're not for everyone.

RICO HINES: I'm not. I'm not. I'm not. Because sometimes-- [CLEARS THROAT] I think that some people will just tell people what they want to hear. You know what I mean? I'm going to tell you-- I mean, if you're doing good, man, you're really doing well. You know what I mean? If you're not, not doing that well, but let's figure it out together. You understand what I'm saying? And some people just want them-- always want a pat on the back. And I don't believe in coaching that way. I believe in honesty and respect because it's coming from a pure place.

I'm not lying to you. If you're messing up, this is just what I see. I could be wrong, but let's talk about it and figure it out together. But this is what I see. You know what I mean? And I believe this though. I do believe this. I believe all good players want to be coached. They want to be taught. They want to be-- coach me. And help me. You know what I mean? I really believe that. So I just try to always coach in the way that I believe is-- and I hope it works. So far, it has. It's just being honest and pure.

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Six named co-host of Premier Hockey Federation semifinals

    Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre will co-host the semifinals of the Premier Hockey Federation's Isobel Cup next month. The PHF announced Thursday that Toronto and Boston would each host a best-of-three semifinal series at the conclusion of the 84-game regular season. The Toronto series is scheduled to start March 17, a day after the Boston semifinal kicks off. The winners of the semifinals will meet in a single-game championship final on March 26, at a neutral site location to be determined lat

  • Engineering design to begin for planned Canso childcare centre

    CANSO – The Canso and Area Childcare Association had good news to discuss at its first annual general meeting (AGM) on Feb. 9 at the Canso Library Resource Centre. The meeting opened with news from organization Chair Sarah Delorey that Chris Grover, Strait Regional Centre for Education’s (SRCE) director of finance and acting director of operations, had called her that day. “He said that the province gave them (SRCE) the go-ahead for them to hire the engineer and to start the floor plan, so that

  • NHL trade deadline: Biggest needs, trade chips and targets for all 32 teams

    Here's a comprehensive overview of what each team needs and what assets they're working with ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • 'He's real': Chris Boucher on why players like Rico Hines

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play," Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses why Rico Hines is so well received by players in the NBA community. Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen on the podcast feed.

  • XFL betting, odds: Here's what you need to know ahead of the spring football league's return

    There are plenty of familiar names in the mix as the XFL returns this weekend.

  • New Mexico State chancellor backs AD after basketball shutdown, coach Greg Heiar's firing

    “Our review indicates that this culture of bad behavior is contained in our men’s basketball program. It is not elsewhere."

  • Thaddeus Young with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic

    Thaddeus Young (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic, 02/14/2023

  • Fred VanVleet with an assist vs the Orlando Magic

    Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with an assist vs the Orlando Magic, 02/14/2023

  • Jakob Poeltl's 30 points power Raptors past Magic 123-113; Toronto wins two straight

    TORONTO — It took Jakob Poeltl three games to find his role in the Toronto Raptors' offence. When he did, the results were impressive. Poeltl's 30 points were one shy of a career high as he led the Raptors past the Orlando Magic 123-113 on Tuesday. He also had nine rebounds and six blocked shots in his best performance since being traded to Toronto from San Antonio last Thursday. "We've just got so many guys out there that have great length, that have great athleticism, so we can really make it

  • Rico Hines on the keys to becoming an elite basketball player

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play," Rico Hines joins Raptors forward Chris Boucher and Mike Roach to discuss what he believes are the keys to becoming an elite basketball player. Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen on the podcast feed.

  • Bol with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors

    Bol (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 02/14/2023

  • Rico Hines: LeBron James' greatness goes beyond the court

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play," Rico Hines joins Raptors forward Chris Boucher and Mike Roach to discuss LeBron James' impact on people and why he's focused on appreciating him while the Lakers forward is still playing. Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen on the podcast feed.

  • Dodgers manager Dave Roberts denies new sign-stealing accusations, confirms MLB investigation

    The Dodgers were one of several teams investigated for illegal sign stealing by Major League Baseball, but the league "came up with nothing."

  • Canada Soccer amends labour statement at request of women's players association

    ORLANDO, Fla. — Canada Soccer has amended a statement it issued Friday and removed it from Twitter at the request of the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), which represents the players on the Canadian women's national team "The original statement referenced details of a retroactive pay agreement that both parties had agreed would not be disclosed unilaterally," Canada Soccer said in a brief statement Thursday. "Our sole priority is to address the requests of the women’s national team p

  • NBA's Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bryn Forbes, an NBA free agent who has played for four teams over seven seasons, was arrested early Wednesday on a family violence charge in San Antonio, police records show. Forbes, who was released last week by the Minnesota Timberwolves, was arrested on suspicion of assault with bodily injury, a misdemeanor, after a verbal argument with a female companion turned physical, according to police records. Forbes was arrested at 5 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in north-central Sa

  • Housing starts slump in January, home prices come down

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss fresh housing starts data and what it says about the health of the economy.

  • 'He's a force in the paint': Poeltl shines to push Raptors over Magic

    Jakob Poeltl and Pascal Siakam combined for 56 points as the Toronto Raptors cruised to a 123-113 win over the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

  • Naked Alison Brie Is the Best Cure For Stress

    She bared it all to put a smile on her husband's face.

  • Rory McIlroy’s Full Swing outburst reveals contempt for Phil Mickelson

    McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war

  • So Long George Santos, the GOP May Have a New Fabulist in Congress

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersDon’t look now, but the Republican Party appears to have a new up-and-coming fabulist in Congress—and her name is Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).On this week’s episode of Fever Dreams, hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill dive into what appears to be a trend for young Republicans with political aspirations—embellishing key elements of their backstories in an attempt to better fit the mold of a GOP congressperson.Luna, for her part, appears