Ricky Rubio with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets

Kyle Lowry played for the first time in more than a month, doing so without starting for the first time in more than a decade. The Miami Heat guard, who had missed his team’s last 15 games with left knee soreness, returned to game action at Orlando on Saturday night — coming off the bench. Lowry — who finished with 12 points and was 3 for 6 from 3-point range — had to play big minutes in part because of the OT game, and in part because Tyler Herro was slowed by food poisoning in-game.
D’Angelo Russell had 28 points and nine assists in his dynamic return from a six-game injury absence, and Dennis Schröder added 23 points and seven assists in the surging Los Angeles Lakers' 122-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Austin Reaves scored 18 points while Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt added 16 apiece as the Lakers won for the seventh time in nine games even with little contribution this time from Anthony Davis. The superstar big man had only eight points and nine rebounds while struggling against Toronto’s defense, but Russell and the Lakers' reserves took charge before Davis sealed the win on his only field goal of the second half with 46 seconds to play.
Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 106-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday. Paul George added 22 points for the Clippers, who have won their last three games after dropping five straight. It was Leonard's seventh straight game with at least 21 points, and he's averaging 31 points during that stretch.
Jon Scheyer took over for Mike Krzyzewski and won an ACC title as a first-year head coach. “A lot of veteran coaches couldn’t do it,” Duke assistant Chris Carrawell said.
The Tigers won a program-best 14 ACC games, but four combined losses to Quadrant 3 and 4 teams hurt their résumé.
Duke, NC State, Virginia, Miami and Pitt will represent the ACC in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. This is where they will play and who they’ll face.
Zach Edey knew what he needed to do just just about every time he touched the ball. The star center took over and led the Boilermakers to the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Edey had 32 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 5 Purdue beat Ohio State 80-66 in the conference semifinals on Saturday.
DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Smith scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers beat Detroit 121-115 Saturday night, extending the Pistons’ losing streak to 11 games. Isaiah Jackson added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana (31-37), which improved to 5-2 in its last seven games. Isaiah Livers had a career-high 18 points for Detroit (15-53), and Killian Hayes had 17 points and 13 assists. The Pistons were missing five of their top six scorers; Hayes was the only one in the li
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie David Roddy scored a career-high 24 points, including 17 points in the fourth quarter, as the Memphis Grizzlies rallied for a 112-108 victory over the short-handed Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Roddy connected on 7 of 8 shots in the fourth, including 3 of 4 from outside the arc. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 25 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. lead the Mavericks with 23 points, while Jaden Hardy finished with 22. J
Jon Scheyer stood on the stage, wiping his brow as he scanned the bubbly crowd while his Duke players danced around the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship trophy. The youthful Blue Devils — from their freshmen to their 35-year-old rookie head coach — could savor a moment that felt oh-so-familiar for the blueblood program. Filipowski had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the tournament's most valuable player and No. 21 Duke locked down defensively to beat No. 13 Virginia 59-49 in Saturday night's ACC tournament championship, securing a title in Scheyer's debut season as the successor to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.
