Ricky Rubio with a 3-pointer vs the New Orleans Pelicans

The Canadian Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, Bobby Portis scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 127-110 on Tuesday night. Milwaukee has won four in a row and five of its last seven. Since starting the season 6-8, the Bucks have gone 17-5 to surge back near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. “The ball movement, the playing together and the unselfishness really stood out,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Guys