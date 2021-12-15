Ricky the cat is up for adoption at the Maryland SPCA
Patty Mills made a 3 to force overtime, Kevin Durant had a triple-double and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors.
Auston Matthews scored a pair of goals as the Maple Leafs won their second game in a row, defeating the plummeting Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday.
Stephen Curry seems more relatable than most NBA superstars to kids shooting baskets at the playground, because who doesn't love heaving 30-footers, but in reality his might be the most difficult skill to replicate.
The truth is that COVID-19 and its many rapidly-transferable variants cannot be contained unless the NHL is operating in a bubble-like scenario.
Madison Square Garden and the sports world took time out on Tuesday to appreciate one of basketball's marquee records.
A Nevada parole board cited good behavior in granting Simpson an early release.
Quarantine rules mandated by Chinese law have NHL players thinking twice about Olympic involvement.
Scottie Barnes discussed what it’s like to go head-to-head with Kevin Durant.
Shaquille O'Neal knew he couldn't lie about this one.
If the Islanders' winger is still on your waiver wire, go get him.
Pascal Siakam discussed how drastically the league is being impacted by COVID-19 lately.
Bill Guerin was announced as the replacement for Stan Bowman, who was removed from the seat after his role in the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault coverup and scandal.
It shouldn't be a surprise that Snyder may have been lying when he said he was "committed to fully cooperating" with the NFL's investigation.
With the Rams, Browns and other teams being hit hard by COVID, fines and even forfeits might soon be on the table again.
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcelo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Wednesday. Madrid did not give any details of their condition and didn't say whether anyone else was deemed a close contact. Modric played the entire game when Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Sunday. Marcelo was an unused substitute. Madrid's next game is against Cadiz on Sunday. The team then plays at Athletic Bilbao three days later in the last game before th
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Fighting back tears, Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero announced his immediate retirement on Wednesday for health reasons. The 33-year-old Argentina striker underwent heart tests after leaving the field, holding his chest, during Barcelona's match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30. His condition has since been evaluated, and a sobbing Aguero said at a Camp Nou press conference — attended by Barcelona players and board members, family and former colleagues — th
PARIS (AP) — Human rights activists in France have urged the country’s soccer officials to pay attention to rights violations of migrant workers in Qatar a year before the World Cup. Amnesty International activists unveiled a giant banner Wednesday in central Paris on the French soccer federation's building. “Thousands have died in Qatar and the soccer federation has not said a word,” the banner reads. Lola Schulmann, an advocacy officer with Amnesty in Paris, said the group has repeatedly asked
For Canada's swimmers, 2021 began with a singular focus on training. It peaked when that dedication amounted to six medals at the Tokyo Olympics in July. It'll end with the short-course world championships in Abu Dhabi beginning on Thursday, a culmination of a second half of 2021 filled with racing. Team leader John Atkinson said fighting through the pandemic to hold Olympic trials and reach those six podiums in Tokyo will be what he remembers from the year that was. "What made the team so succe
