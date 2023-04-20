Richard’s resumes trash pickup

The Telegraph

One has to hand it to Emmanuel Macron: he has principles – and, like Groucho Marx, if people don’t like them, he has others. Earlier this month, he scooted off to China, where he seemed eager to appease President Xi Jinping. Followed by an 80-strong entourage of French corporate bosses eager for contracts, he went all de Gaulle a couple of times, most notably in an interview to Politico, in which he said that Europe had no business “getting caught up in crises that are not ours”: to salvage her