Rich shouldn't hoard virus vaccine: Pope

"It would be sad if the rich are given priority for the COVID-19 vaccine. It would be sad if this vaccine became the property of this or that nation," the Pope said.

"And what a scandal it would be if all the economic aid that we see, the bulk of which is coming from public funds, is concentrated on bailing out companies that do not contribute to the inclusion of people who are normally the excluded (from society), to helping the most needy, to the common good or to caring for the environment.", the pontiff added.