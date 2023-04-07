How rich is King Charles III? Explaining the British monarch's wealth

This week, an investigation by the Guardian newspaper revealed that King Charles III and his late mother Queen Elizabeth II received around £1 billion from a number of estates. Some British people believe that money should go to the public purse instead. A month before Charles's coronation, our international affairs editor and royal watcher Philip Turle has been looking into just how rich the British monarch is, and how much the royal family costs British taxpayers.



