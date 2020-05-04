Riccione Beach Slowly Returns to Life as Coronavirus Restrictions Loosen

Italy began relaxing its lockdown restrictions on May 4, after more than seven weeks of measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning May 4, residents were allowed to visit city parks for exercise, as long as they maintained a two-meter distance from others and avoided large gatherings. Among other returning privileges were the ability to visit relatives living in the same region and picking up takeaway from cafes and restaurants, according to The Local. Self-certification forms – a necessity during Italy’s lockdown period – were still required for trips outdoors, however.

This footage shows people on the Playa del Sol beach in northern Italy’s Riccione.

At least 29,079 Italians had died from COVID-19 as of May 4. Credit: Bagno 108-109 Playa Del Sol Riccione via Storyful