Rhys Hoskins' solo homer (20)
Rhys Hoskins drills a solo homer to left field, his 20th of the season, putting the Brewers on top 1-0 in the 8th inning
Day 15 of the Paris Olympics was big for Team USA with women's soccer, men's basketball, and track and field earning several gold medals.
Sam Darnold started, but J.J. McCarthy was the story for the Vikings.
Yes, it was one drive. Yes, it was against a mix of Jets backups. But a particular play will have GM Adam Peters and the rest of the Commanders' decision-makers buzzing about their No. 2 overall pick.
Naeher was the primary reason the USWNT accomplished something that no women’s soccer team ever had: It survived 330 minutes of knockout Olympic soccer without conceding a single goal.
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
Kirk Cousins didn't play in the Falcons' preseason opener.
From more track and field finals to climbing, table tennis and even breaking, here are the best images that came out of the Games on Friday in France.
Harbaugh was punished by the NCAA earlier in the week for his lack of cooperation in a recruiting investigation.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.
Sha’Carri Richardson has her gold at last. Richardson and the rest of Team USA’s 4x100 women’s relay team triumphed on Friday night, bringing home gold.
Just four races remain in the regular season and 12 drivers have already scored wins in 2024.
Between some huge moments at the Stade de France to Stephen Curry's comeback win for Team USA, Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided some incredible photos.
The Texas Rangers visited the White House to celebrate their 2023 World Series championship, presenting President Joe Biden with a jersey and a pair of cowboy boots.
Nate Tice is joined by the great Charles McDonald to determine the "friskiest" NFL teams this season.
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.