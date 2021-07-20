Rhys Hoskins' solo home run
Rhys Hoskins belts a solo home run to center field and opens the scoring at 1-0 in the top of the 2nd inning
Phillip Danault, Montreal's playoff shutdown star and key defensive centre, appears to be headed out the door in free agency.
Logan Mailloux has asked that no team select him in the 2021 NHL Draft after it was revealed he was charged for offensive photography in Sweden.
From tennis and soccer to sprinting, gymnastics and surfing, there's a plethora of juicy storylines and events to dive into during the Tokyo Games.
It's getting real weird out there on the eve of the NHL expansion draft as Seattle's pick from the Leafs was "leaked" on Tuesday, or was it?
The NBA championship and the legacies of the four favorites to win Finals MVP are on the line Tuesday night in Milwaukee, where the Bucks, holding a 3-2 series lead, host the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.
Most of the team has signed an open letter to the Polish Swimming Federation demanding the board’s resignation after the dream-crushing blunder.
The team took a stand against a 'nonsense rule' that makes bikini bottoms part of the dress code.
If Canada is to improve on its third-place finish at Rio 2016, it needs to find some goalscoring against a free flowing Japan in the first group game of the 2020 soccer tournament.
Juan Soto hit 11 homers in the first half. He has five since the Home Run Derby.
One brave Olympian but his bed on the line to test the durability of the supposed "anti-sex" beds in the Olympic village.
There were several intriguing names exposed to Seattle ahead of the NHL expansion draft, but none that compare to Carey Price.
Calgary Hitmen blueliner and Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop is the first ever active, openly gay hockey player on an NHL contract.
Host William Lou is joined by Alex Wong to discuss suitors emerging for Kyle Lowry and what teams would benefit the most from landing the 35-year-old.
Scott Pianowski is joined by Corbin Young of Fantrax, RotoViz, FantasyData and Roto Underworld to break down the Cam Akers’ injury news and discuss what comes next for the Los Angeles Rams and their running attack.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday was postponed because of thunderstorms. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader August 7 in Toronto. The teams conclude their series Wednesday. It will be the last of 23 major league games played this season at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate. The Blue Jays will return to Toronto for a homestand beginning July 30 after the Canadian government granted the team an exempt
Chris Paul has lost his last 11 playoff games with Scott Foster on the floor.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson homered for the second straight game, James Kaprielian tossed six scoreless innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-0 on Tuesday to sweep a two-game series. Kaprielian (5-3) scattered five hits and two walks, striking out seven. The rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.65. “I think we did a good job of staying in attack mode,” Kaprielian said. “I believe in the guys who are behind me, I believe in the guy who’s behind the dish and I b
Would star catchers be better off taking sabbaticals to counteract the grueling grind of the position?
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland City Council on Tuesday approved preliminary terms for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark project for the Oakland Athletics, but it's unclear if the vote will be enough to keep the baseball team at the negotiating table instead of leaving the San Francisco Bay Area city. The 6-1 vote backed the proposal that requires the development to include affordable housing, tenant protections and environmental measures, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Mayor Libby