Rhys Hoskins' solo home run (16)
Rhys Hoskins hits a solo home run to cut the Brewers' deficit to 5-1 in the 3rd
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
In today's edition: A return to normalcy, Canada's spying scandal deepens, Team USA spotlight, Opening Ceremony details, Nadal vs. Djokovic, and more.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
The Chargers' offseason has seen key departures in the pass game and the arrival of a run-focused offensive coordinator. Here's what those changes will look like.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The Cowboys are coming off a good regular season and playoff disappointment.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
The fate of "Inside the NBA" hangs in the balance.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman wonder if the Pirates are wasting a prime winning opportunity with Paul Skenes, the challenges the Yankees and Mets both face in trying to improve their rosters and answer some listener emails.
Bowman, along with Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville, were reinstated by the NHL on July 1.
In today's edition: Why men's soccer is a JV event, five NFL faces in new places, we already have an Olympics scandal, and more.
The Rose Bowl would like to always host a quarterfinal so it can keep its Jan. 1 date.
The Canadian Olympic Committee apologized for the incident, which comes amid a strict ban on drones in and around Olympics venues in France.
“I remember the play like it was yesterday,” Jacobs told Yahoo Sports. Here's what was so memorable about it — and what kind of role Jacobs hopes to carve out alongside Love.
This is the third time Rodríguez has landed on the injured list in his MLB career.
Cooper held out of minicamp but is reporting to training camp with additional money added to the final year of his contract.