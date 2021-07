The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wes Unseld Jr. was hired as coach of the Washington Wizards on Saturday, bringing the former Denver Nuggets assistant full circle with the franchise his father led to its only NBA title. Unseld carries a strong resume apart from his name. He spent the past six years with the Nuggets and was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last season. He began his career with Washington as a scout in 1997 before working his way up to assistant coach, a job he held from 2005-201