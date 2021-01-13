RHOC Shannon Beador Thinks That If Gina Kirschenheiter Was 'So Concerned' She Would Have Called
Shannon Beador talks about how she was "devastated" when her relationship with John hit a rough patch
In a blockbuster trade, the Houston Rockets have agreed to send one-time NBA MVP and three-time reigning scoring champion James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Houston will acquire Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps in the three-team deal, which also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Wojnarowski and ESPN colleague Ramona Shelburne.
Coach Travis Green said defenceman Jordie Benn and forward J.T. Miller are "unavailable" for Wednesday's season opener against the Oilers in Edmonton.
It sets up to be one of the most fascinating, most exciting stretches of hockey imaginable, so let's make some predictions.
"We have to be looked at as one of those teams that is a contender each and every season and I think we have to start proving that this year."
The James Harden trade was such a blockbuster that the collective brain of NBA Twitter had fallen out of its head.
Which of these fantasy hockey predictions will come true in 2021?
GM Marc Bergevin pulled the trigger on a string of moves following his team's surprise showing during the NHL's summer restart to a 2019-20 campaign halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rogers chairman Edward Rogers says Shapiro's leadership and commitment over the last five years have been critical to the team's growth and development.
The Maple Leafs feel like the problem has been identified. And they spent much of the off-season reshaping their roster, and looking inwards, in hopes of correcting the issue.
Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were once the most polarizing players of the 2018 Draft. Now, they're looking to lead the Bills and Ravens to the Super Bowl.
Ahead of the NFL Divisional Round, the guys predict who will be playing for the conference championships and who will be joining the wild-card losers. The Steelers, Bears and Washington have more questions than answers after getting bounced from the first round, and Doug Pederson's firing suggests the bigger mess in Philadelphia isn't on the field. We talk Saints-Bucs and the battle of legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, which Lamar Jackson will show up in Buffalo, and try to answer the age old question of whether elite offense can beat elite defense when Aaron Rodgers' Packers host the Rams. Also, what would it take for the high-flying Browns to knock off the defending champion Chiefs? The guys discuss.
Here are some eye-catching puck props with opening night on Wednesday.
On the debut episode of the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston compares the North Division to a candy-induced hyperactive state, explains how Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds fit with the Leafs, and provides his sleeper pick for the all-Canadian division.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse talks about the limitations of coaching with a mask on and where he can make changes to accommodate the new NBA COVID-19 protocols.
Amazon Prime subscribers will be granted unmatched access to the 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs.
Yahoo Sports' Dalton Del Don explains the advantages and disadvantages of James Harden heading to the Nets.
James Harden is heading to Brooklyn, joining old teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to give the Nets a potent trio of the some of the NBA's highest scorers. The Nets agreed to acquire the three-time scoring champion from the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in a move he has sought for weeks, said a person with knowledge of the situation. Harden is the centerpiece of a four-team deal that also involves Indiana and Cleveland, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade call with the NBA — which signs off on all deals — has not been completed. Once the deal is completed, the Nets will be able to trot out a lineup of three players capable of scoring 25 or more points on any night in a collection of firepower to rival any Big Three in recent years. It provides a needed boost amid a period of drama for both franchises, struck less than 24 hours after Harden seemed to deliver a farewell address of sorts following the Rockets’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and just before Irving was set to miss a fifth straight game during a personal absence from the Nets. At least four draft picks and additional pick swaps are also part of the deal, the person said. Other key players: Victor Oladipo goes from Indiana to Houston, and Caris LeVert goes from Brooklyn to Indiana, the person said, adding that Cleveland was also part of the massive trade. The Cavaliers will get Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from the Nets in the deal, a person familiar with the trade told the AP. Harden, who has cycled through Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook as teammates in recent seasons, didn't think much of the roster the Rockets had around him this season. “We’re just not good enough ... I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said Tuesday night. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.” It couldn't, and now he's gone. Brooklyn expects Harden to leave all that behind him and that his transition to the Nets is smooth. He should be much happier in Brooklyn, having teamed with Durant in Oklahoma City when they were younger and remaining close still. It was obvious the end was nearing Wednesday, when the Rockets told him they didn’t want him at practice after his inflammatory comments about the team. “We felt it was best for James and best for the group for him not to come to practice,” first-year coach Stephen Silas said. About two hours later, ESPN and The Athletic first reported that Harden was being moved. The disgruntled superstar had remained quiet through months of reports that he was unhappy in Houston. Silas called the drama surrounding Harden an “all-around messed up situation." He was then asked what he thought about Harden saying the Rockets are “just not good enough." “That’s hard to hear, especially when you don’t believe it and you know it not to be true," said Silas, who noted he didn’t sleep at all on Tuesday night. The Nets were ready to swoop in, after a shaky defence during the early season proved their best chance to beat teams might be to outscore them. They can certainly do that now. Durant is averaging 29.9 points in his first season back from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, and Irving was scoring 27.1 per game before leaving the team last week for personal reasons. Harden, who appears to be out of shape after joining the Rockets after training camp began, is averaging 24.8 this season after three straight seasons above 30. The Rockets are just 3-6 so far this season and only Minnesota has a worse record in the Western Conference. The team is clearly in disarray and new arrival John Wall called the situation “rocky.” Harden won each of the last three scoring titles by notable margins — 2.3 points over Anthony Davis in 2017-18, 8.1 points over Paul George in 2018-19 and 3.8 points over Bradley Beal last season. His average so far this season ranked 18th in the NBA, still putting him among the leaders but obviously well off his usual pace. He’s averaged at least 25 points per game in each of his eight full seasons with the Rockets, but he has never been able to get the team, which hasn't won a title since winning two straight in 1994-95, past the Western Conference finals. Harden reported late for camp. He also was fined $50,000 earlier this season for conduct detrimental to the league related to him not following the health and safety protocols put into place by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association for navigating a season during the pandemic. ___ AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds and Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed to this report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Mahoney And Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
The executive director of the MLS Players Association says delaying the start of the 2021 season would be the "best solution" for Canadian teams given the pandemic-related border issues.Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver were forced to relocate south of the border for much of the 2020 campaign due to travel complications caused by COVID-19.Toronto played just four games at BMO Field before heading to East Hartford, Conn. Montreal moved to Harrison, N.J., while Vancouver went to Portland."There is no question that our players on Canadian teams, in a year that was brutally difficult for all players, it was even more so for them and what they had to go through and what they did go through to get the season played was extraordinary," MLSPA executive director Bob Foose told reporters on a conference call Wednesday. "The last thing we want to do is repeat that experience this year."Foose, however, said the MLSPA has not had any discussion with the league on the matter."Because we haven't had any real conversation with them about what the schedule's going to look like, what pre-season's going to look like. So unfortunately I can't report any kind of progress or news there other than to say I certainly understand the importance of the question and I certainly understand what is a very good argument for delaying the season. Particularly since my understanding is that we can get the full season in even if we start later than normal."So that would be logical and the best solution obviously for the Canadian teams and for us. We'll have to see if that's the solution that wins the day."On Tuesday, MLS commissioner Don Garber said the league plans to start the season in mid-March.Garber said while he felt for the challenges facing the Canadian teams, the league had to abide by made-in-Canada health guidelines."So I can't say anything else other than I do agree that it does have an impact on them and I'm hopeful that we're able to get through this in a way that's going to be a little easier for our Canadian teams and our Canadian players," he said.---Follow @NeilMDavidson on TwitterThis report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
The 2021 NHL season got underway Wednesday with a tribute to front-line health care workers. A video tribute to the health care professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic was shown at the empty Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia before the start of the season opener between the Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Players from both teams put their inter-state rivalry aside for a few minutes before the opening faceoff, banging their sticks on the ice in support as the video was shown at the empty Wells Fargo Center. Less than five minutes into the first period, former Calgary Flame Mark Jankowski scored the first goal of the season to put the Penguins up 1-0. Before the puck was dropped in Philadelphia, potential COVID-19 concerns popped up in two Canadian markets. Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was not at practice on Wednesday, with coach Paul Maurice saying he was away because of COVID-19 protocol. It is unknown if Ehlers will be available Thursday when the Jets open their season against the visiting Calgary Flames. "I think him playing (Thursday) night is in the range of possibilities," Maurice said. Meanwhile, two Vancouver Canucks players are self isolating under the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, according to multiple media reports. Coach Travis Green said defenceman Jordie Benn and forward J.T. Miller were "unavailable" for Wednesday's season opener against the Oilers in Edmonton. He declined to comment on the reason for the absences, but said the team "100 per cent" takes COVID-19 seriously. Players held out under the league's COVID-19 protocol do not necessarily have the illness. As questions were asked about Benn and Miller, the Canucks geared up to play a hockey game at night. “You can feel it today. It’s game day. It’s all business, to a point — we still have some fun in the morning with our guys. But it’s game day," Green said. "It’s what you play for, what you coach for. The best part of playing is the games, the best part of coaching is the games. And it’s nice to be back, for sure.” Earlier, the Toronto Maple Leafs tweeted "Game On." Montreal sparkplug Brendan Gallagher expressed his excitement for renewing one of the oldest rivalries in Canadian sport on opening night. It's January instead of October and there will be no fans instead of 19,000-plus, but the hype machine still was whirring ahead of the Habs-Leafs all-Canadian division opener at Scotiabank Arena. "These new guys are going to get to understand the Montreal-Toronto rivalry pretty quickly, especially with the division format," Gallagher said. "It will be a lot of fun for us players to be a part of. It's going to be competitive and emotional. If you don't enjoy it, I guess you're playing the wrong sport." The Leafs released a video ahead of the opener, with visuals of virtual fans and the Toronto skyline setting the scene for what promises to be a unique night. The NHL is kicking off its abbreviated 56-game season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in North America. The league says it his put comprehensive health and safety protocols in place in hopes to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. But unlike the league's restart of the 2019-20 season that saw teams play in isolated environments in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, teams will host games in their own arenas and travel for road games. And there have already been cracks. The league said 27 players had confirmed positive tests over training camp, including 17 players on the Dallas Stars. As part of the league's plan to play during the pandemic, all seven Canadian teams will play each other exclusively in the one-time-only North Division. South of the border, the Detroit Red Wings named Dylan Larkin captain and Mark Stone got the 'C' with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. In Florida, the Panthers got star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky back for the first time since training camp started. Bobrovsky was previously declared unfit to play. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press
What are some potential fantasy basketball deals to make in Week 4?