Rhinoceroses graze happily among giraffes during African safari

A group of rhinoceroses are known as a "crash". This seems to be a very appropriate term given the immense power of these magnificent beasts. This crash of white rhinoceroses is grazing happily on lush, green grass on the protected safari where they live. They are huge animals, weighing as much as 2,400kg (5000lbs). Their front horns are capable of reaching a length of 150cm (59inches). A fully grown, adult rhinoceros has no natural predators. Humans are the only ones who would harm this animal. Juvenile rhinoceros may fall prey to large cats, crocodiles, and wild dogs and hyenas. Rhinos face extreme pressure due to illegal hunting, largely motivated by black market trade of rhinoceros horn. Powders made from these horns is sold under the guise that they are an aphrodisiac or that they cure cancer. South Africa is home to 80% of the remaining wild rhino population. Once illegal, sale of rhinoceros horn was made legal again in South Africa in 2017. The government argued that legal trade might actually allow for horn harvesting from live rhinos and it could potentially prevent the slaughter and imminent extinction of these animals. Many conservation organizations oppose this claim, arguing that it will increase the demand for these products.