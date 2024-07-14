Reynaldo López's two strikeouts
Reynaldo López strikes out two batters over six innings in his start against the Padres
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
The Rookie of the Year race between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is shaping up to be an all-timer.
The women's tournament will also continue to have first- and second-round games at the home venues of the top 16 seeds.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
Burroughs played for four MLB teams during his 10-year career after becoming a household name during the 1992 and 1993 Little League World Series.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss Team USA losing Kawhi Leonard and adding Derrick White, vibe check another bad offseason for the Miami Heat and preview the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
"This is inexcusable."
Anthony Edwards certainly looked like a No. 1 option.
The two-time MVP had one of the best games of her career and continues to lead the Aces back into championship contention.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about who should be the starting pitchers for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the Reds getting an impact from Rece Hinds, the Mets making a trade and the Boston Red Sox having a door of opportunity.
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
Several large panels were missing from NRG Stadium's roof after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the region on Monday.
Spain will face the Netherlands or England in Sunday's final.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
In today’s edition: Cooper Flagg puts on a show, the last Americans standing, from the campaign trail to the mound, and more.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.