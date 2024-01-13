The Rewind: "Ew, David" from 'Schitt's Creek'

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Day-Lewis took a break from retirement to present Martin Scorsese the award for best director at the National Board of Review Awards in midtown Manhattan on Thursday night. Scorsese's Osage epic, “ Killers of the Flower Moon,” was the top honoree at the 95th NBR Awards. In awards announced earlier but handed out Thursday, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was the group's pick for best film, along with best director for Scorsese and best actress for Lily Gladstone. The night's b