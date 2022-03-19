Reward offered in Fort Pierce drive-by shooting
EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th
After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz
Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the
NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.
Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?
This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo
If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.
Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have
Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic
Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.
The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.
Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?
Brett Gallant will be leaving Brad Gushue's team at the end of the curling season, the team announced Saturday. In a tweet, Team Gushue released a statement that said Gallant had decided to leave to join another team. "I would like to thank Brad, Mark and Geoff for the incredible opportunity to be a member of this team. Together this team has reached heights that I only dreamed were possible," Gallant said in the statement. Together, the team of Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff
NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s
Ali Nullmeyer posted her third top-six slalom finish in a little over two months, placing sixth to lead Canada's four-member contingent at the final women's World Cup event of the season on Saturday in Courchevel, France. The Toronto skier stopped the clock in a two-run time of one minute 37.81 seconds behind surprising World Cup Finals winner Andrej Slokar (1:36.54) of Slovakia. Nullmeyer was a personal-best fifth on Jan. 4 in Zagreb, Croatia and sixth just five days later in Kranjska Gora, Slo