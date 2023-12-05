Reversing pickup leads police on bizarre chase through LA
A suspect wanted for grand theft auto led police across Los Angeles in a bizarre chase in a stolen pickup truck on December 4, temporarily escaping officers by reversing past their vehicles.
A suspect wanted for grand theft auto led police across Los Angeles in a bizarre chase in a stolen pickup truck on December 4, temporarily escaping officers by reversing past their vehicles.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case," the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said
Pauline Dutton via KING 5 Seattle/YouTubeThe family of a Washington state couple who were allegedly kidnapped and murdered by one of their tenants have expressed relief after their bodies were believed to have been found by authorities over the weekend. Karen Koep and husband Davido, both in their 60s, were reported missing on Nov. 13. Five days later, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced a man had been arrested in connection with their kidnap and murder, saying that authorities had re
Quebec new-media entrepreneur and philanthropist Daniel Langlois has been found dead in Dominica, along with his partner Dominique Marchand.The couple had been missing for a few days. Their bodies were found in a burnt-out car according to Dominica News Online, and local sources contacted by Radio-Canada, including the resort they both managed.Local authorities are questioning four people of interest in relation to the deaths, including Jonathan Lehrer, owner of Bois Collette Inc., according to
The former Trump attorney's trial to determine damages for defaming two Georgia election workers is set to start next week.
Nancy Ng went missing on October 19 while kayaking on Lake Atitlán. While authorities think she may have drowned, her family and friends think differently, and TikTok is sharing every update.
Regina Court of King's Bench, and a jury that was only just selected hours before, got a surprise on Monday afternoon. When court broke for lunch at noon, the Crown intended to present its first witness in a sexual assault case after returning at 2 p.m. CST. That never happened. Harvey Ronald Fedyk of Regina was charged with sexual assault in July 2021. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday.According to Regina Police Service, they received a call on July 2, 2021, about a sexual assault.
Paul Rytting listened as a woman, voice quavering, told him her story. It was March 2017 and Rytting offered his sympathies as 31-year-old Chelsea Goodrich spoke. A Utah attorney and head of the church’s Risk Management Division, Rytting had spent about 15 years protecting the organization, widely known as the Mormon church, from costly claims, including sexual abuse lawsuits.
Gabby Petito's strangled and beaten body was found in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19, 2021
”She was left for dead rolled up in plastic in a pasture,” investigators said.
Peter Norgrove changed his plea to guilty during an appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
RCMP Const. Michael Wheeler has been convicted of careless use of a firearm and pointing a firearm at a person. (David Bell/CBC)An RCMP officer in Newfoundland has been convicted of careless use of a firearm and pointing a firearm at a person.According to a Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court decision released Monday, Const. Michael Wheeler was charged with pulling his police firearm and placing it against the head of a woman while "at a social gathering and consuming alcohol."The offences h
Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to the report of a body being found.
The death of the 2-year-old had initially been withheld from police.
The high school freshman’s grandmother and younger brother found him dead in California, feds say.
Seconds after Palestinian gunmen began shooting up a busy Jerusalem bus stop last week, Yuval Castleman raced toward the scene and opened fire on the attackers — only to be shot and killed by an Israeli soldier who apparently suspected he was also an assailant. The shooting of Castleman, who in security camera footage is seen kneeling, raising his hands and flinging open his shirt to indicate he isn’t a threat, underscores what critics say is an epidemic of excessive force by Israeli soldiers, police and armed citizens against suspected Palestinian attackers. “He took all the necessary steps so that he could be properly identified,” Castleman’s father, Moshe, told Israeli Army Radio on Sunday, “and they kept shooting at him.”
Two teenagers deny the murder of Brianna Ghey, 16, in February.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The chair of Florida's Republican Party says he will not resign over a woman's allegation that he raped her, saying in an email to supporters that he is innocent. He did not address any specifics of the accusation that has roiled the state's conservative politics. Christian Ziegler sent the statement to state Republicans on Saturday, saying that he and his wife, Bridget Ziegler, are being targeted because they are “such loud political voices.” His wife co-founded the
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who had tried to steal merchandise from a department store in Philadelphia returned 15 minutes later and stabbed two security guards, killing one and injuring the other, city police said. The attack at the Macy’s store occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Monday. Security guards saw the man attempting to steal some hats and took back the merchandise, police said. When the man returned, he stabbed a 30-year-old male guard in the neck and a 23-year-old guard in the face and arm
Maricela Caballero and husband Gabriel Nunez were seriously injured in November following an explosion at the Tulum condo, according to their family
NYPD officers stated in a press conference on Sunday that they received a 911 call from a young caller stating that "her cousin is killing her family members"