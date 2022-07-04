Revellers in war-torn Donetsk carry on dancing

STORY: Despite living under constant threat, Donetsk residents have still found ways to enjoy life.

One example can be seen in the city's central park, where dozens of people could be seen dancing in a space called the Cage.

Anatoly said he had visited this outdoor dancefloor since he settled in Donetsk in 1990, then a city in the Soviet Union.

Anatoly added that the shelling, which has become a daily occurrence in the town, would not keep him away from his favourite pastime. Others were even more philosophical about it, and Sergei seemed to have reconciled himself with the dangers of living in the city.

But for most, dancing simply gives local people something else to think about as the daily threat of shells falling on the city continues.

Russia announced on Sunday that Russian and separatist forces had gained full control over the neighbouring Luhansk region after capturing its last major city, Lysychansk.

After sending troops into Ukraine on February 24, in what Moscow calls its "special military operation", Russian has focused on driving Ukrainian forces out of the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Kyiv since Russia's first military intervention in Ukraine in 2014.