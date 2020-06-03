Retiring Madera County Sheriff's Son Relays Heartfelt Message During Final '10-10'

The son of retiring Sheriff Jay Varney in Madera County, California, relayed a heartfelt message on behalf of the department on June 2, during what was Varney’s last 10-10, the brevity code for going off-duty.

“You did not force us to follow you but rather invited us on a journey that has created a legacy that will last a lifetime,” Dispatcher Travis Varney, the sheriff’s son, said on the radio.

Jay Varney had spent 37-years in law enforcement, and the last six as sheriff. Credit: Madera County Sheriff’s Department via Storyful