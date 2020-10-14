Retirement Security: The COVID-19 Wake-Up Call

A financially secure retirement should be within reach of every American. But even before the COVID-19 pandemic, only half of US adults over age 50 had more than $100,000 saved, and nearly 30 percent had no retirement savings or pension at all. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a wake-up call. New policies and practices are urgently needed to tackle the growing retirement gap as pre-retirees suffer record unemployment rates and retirees anxiously watch the shifting financial markets from the sidelines. In a time when so many face critical threats to both their health and financial futures, how can leaders act, innovate, and do what is needed to bolster retirement security? This session will incorporate live polling, presented by the Harris Poll. This interactive feature is available for registered participants only.