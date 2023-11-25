Retired Movie Star Hippo Chomps Down a Thanksgiving Treat at Florida Wildlife Park

Retired movie star Lu the hippo was back in front of the cameras once again as he chomped down on a huge Thanksgiving pumpkin treat at Florida’s Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Park, footage released on Thursday, November 23 shows.

“Happy Thanksgiving from us to you!” park administrators said, sharing the footage of the 63-year-old Florida resident enjoying his “special treat” on Facebook.

According to local reports Lu, whose full name is Lucifer, appeared in several movies and TV shows in the 1960s, including the Art Linkletter Show. Credit: Florida State Parks via Storyful