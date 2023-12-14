Some retailers stopping sale of water beads
Some retailers stopping sale of water beads
Some retailers stopping sale of water beads
Chris Harrington has been running Westside Storey, a small business in Kansas City, Missouri, for more than 10 years. Travis Kelce and now Taylor Swift are customers.
Costco, as a bulk retailer, is known for offering value-for-money products. However, purchasing some clothing items at Costco could be a waste of money. Related: 9 American Clothing Brands to Stay...
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a dog seen struggling in the frigid waters and rough waves of Lake Superior.
Peter Toland was sentenced to nine months in prison after his dog, Luna, was found partially buried.
“Please Santa, help me find someone to cuddle up with,” the Florida rescue wrote.
Just because Black Friday has come and gone for another year doesn't mean that you've lost your opportunity to save big. Whether you're looking to help fulfill someone else's wish list or satisfy your...
Elouise Smith was attacked by a Staffy-cross at a play date in Doncaster.
Cats may have a reputation as fussy eaters but scientists have found they actually eat anything they can get their paws on.
A Federal Trade Commission said that was only one of the untruths used to lure consumers who wanted to support veterans of the United States military
Bean, a brown Chihuahua was rescued from the Staten Island Expressway on Tuesday night by drivers who pulled over to help get Bean to safety.
A leopard that snuck up on a pack of unsuspecting wild dogs sleeping in the grass thought it had an easy meal as it stealthily closed in.
Louis adores playing with the young puppies his owners bring home from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered...
With the rising costs of living, many families are feeling squeezed financially. Groceries make up a significant portion of most household budgets, so finding ways to trim spending in this area can...
Don't get duped out of your gift-buying money this holiday season. Here are some common scams and ways to avoid them.
With winter comes a whole new set of dangers for your pets. The Weather Network's Jordyn Read has five ways to protect your pets this season.
No need to spend time scrolling the shops, we've gathered together all the best Christmas presents for that special someone.
The California Lottery announced two jackpot-winning tickets for the $395 million Mega Millions drawing were sold at the same store.
"Rescue 1 crew members fought their way through the waves to find the dog," the Duluth Minnesota Fire Department said of the rescue
Researchers first spotted this rare ability in a previous study, where they found some dogs could learn the names of toys very quickly.