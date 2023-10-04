Retailers rolling out major deals events in October

Thanks to Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, October has become the kickoff to the holiday shopping season with all of these retailers rolling out their own deals events. Target Circle Week runs through October 7. Target Circle members will be able to save up to 40% on baby gear, clothes, and toys. Consumer expert Julie Ramhold from DealNews tells us this will also be a good time to shop for Halloween items, home goods, groceries, and Apple products.