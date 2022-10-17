Restroom access at Denver parks limited due to vandalism

DENVER — Regular visitors to Denver Parks know sometimes restrooms aren't accessible. Crime is a major reason why. According to Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, the vandalism inside park restrooms goes beyond graffiti and trash. “A lot of times people go in and vandalize them, they rip the sinks off the wall,” said Gilmore. Gilmore says someone even set fires inside the restrooms at Washington Park twice this year. “We're getting toilets blown up. It's just been really challenging for us to continue to keep some of these open,” said Gilmore. Incidents like that are the reason why he says his department must limit access to some restrooms.