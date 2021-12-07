Restaurant Destroyed in Explosion in Southern France

Fire crews in Sanary-sur-Mer, on the south coast of France, said they responded to a building explosion in the early hours of December 7.

Citing emergency services on the scene, the president of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Renaud Muselier said at least five people were trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building.

Photographs by Simon Lautier show emergency services on the scene. A partially-collapsed building can also be seen. Credit: Simon Lautier via Storyful