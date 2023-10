The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has said he never thought his yearly financial statements “would be taken very seriously.” But evidence Thursday at his New York civil fraud trial showed the statements were integral to some of his business empire's loan deals. A state lawyer showed letters that former Trump company controller Jeffrey McConney sent to a bank, saying he was providing copies of Trump’s 2015 and 2016 financial statements as required under the conditions of a loan for hi