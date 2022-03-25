'We would respond,' says Biden if Putin uses chemical weapons

STORY: "We would respond, we would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said at a news conference at NATO's Brussels headquarters.

Biden also said that China understands its economic future is more closely tied to the West than to Russia, after warning Beijing it could face consequences for aiding Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"I made no threats but I made it clear to him - made sure he understood the consequences of helping Russia," Biden said of a recent conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.​

"China understands that its economic future is much more closely tied to the West than it is to Russia."

Biden was speaking after fellow NATO leaders and himself agreed to help Ukraine protect itself against any chemical, biological or nuclear attacks.

Biden and the EU leaders are expected to agree a deal to secure additional U.S. liquefied natural gas supplies to Europe.