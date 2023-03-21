Residents upset with trespassing boaters

The Daily Beast

Danny Moloshok/ReutersFormer Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was spotted roaming naked around Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The report comes just a few days after Bynes backed out of a panel at this year’s 90s Con in Connecticut, citing illness.Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Bynes was walking through downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning alone and without any clothes. The 36-year-old actress supposedly waved down a car and informed the driver that s