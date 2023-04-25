Residents, travelers share excitement for NFL Draft in Kansas City

The Canadian Press

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes — highlighted by Riley's 33-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th — to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic on Sunday. “It was nerve-wracking, honestly,” Riley said. “The first win is always tough." They began the final round three shots back and closed with a 7-under 65 in alternate-shot play to finish with a tournament-record total of 30-under 258 at TPC Louisiana,