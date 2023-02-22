Residents, staff members ask School District of Lancaster to reconsider choice for superintendent
Some parents, educators and staff members in the School District of Lancaster aren't happy with the board's pick for superintendent.
Rick DeSantis and other conservatives are crowing about having killed off "woke" policies. But their celebration is way premature.
DeSantis told all public universities to hand over the medical data about all trans students. Students are calling it a breach of trans rights.
“He always wanted to be dominant physically and intellectually,” said a former high school friend from eastern Pennsylvania who eventually cut ties with the alleged killer.
School officials said a fifth-grade student made threats against the same school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher last month.
“I've never experienced something like that in my teaching in 29 years," says Emmitt Glynn.
A teacher at a Roman Catholic school in southwest France was killed on Wednesday in a stabbing attack by a teenage pupil who claimed he was possessed.
A fifth-grade student at the same Virginia elementary school where a first-grader shot his teacher last month told classmates in a text message that he would “pop some bullets” and tell someone to shoot up the class, a school official wrote in an email to parents. Karen Lynch, an administrator who is currently leading the Newport News school, wrote in the email that several fifth-grade students were texting each other on Saturday when one of them allegedly made the threat. Another student told their parent, who contacted the teacher of the student who made the threat, Lynch wrote.
Targeted strike action by teachers in Scotland has started as the dispute over pay continues. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has been embroiled in a wage dispute with the Scottish government and Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) over the past year. The union is singling out the constituencies of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, Scottish Green education spokesman Ross Greer and Katie Hagmann, the resources spokeswoman for local authority body COSLA.
The 30 groups penned a letter demanding new leadership that can stand up to "the DeSantis regime's book banning, censorship, and surveillance agenda."
The walkout is scheduled for Thursday afternoon on the state’s college and university campuses
Some borrowers have never made a payment. Many await word on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Administrators at the Tennessee-based school apologized.
The district only informed parents and police of the January incident last Wednesday, 15 February
Funds for the building were authorized by the passing of Measure W.
Sewers in Iqaluit put their best work on display Friday afternoon at Nunavut Arctic College in Iqaluit. They were showcasing their handmade parkas at a fashion show, the final event after a special three-week parka-making course at the college. The college said more than 100 people applied for the course, which was offered free of charge thanks to funding from the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. The college held a draw and selected 10 people randomly to participate. Each person made two parkas — on
A surveillance video shared by Evergreen Elementary shows the deer crashing through a classroom window and sliding across the floor on the morning of Saturday, 11 February.Source: Evergreen Elementary School/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX
President Biden's Fresh Start program has placed $34 billion worth of delinquent or defaulted student loan accounts into "current" status. Student Loan Forgiveness: Will You Qualify for $0 Payments...
OpEd: Scholastic journalism is a critical tool in shaping and strengthening the future of the journalism field, as well as in supporting young people to tell the stories from inside their education experience.
The Hillsborough County School District is holding additional meetings on proposed boundary changes that will impact students and teachers. The district held two meetings on Monday night at King High School in Tampa and at Mulrennan Middle School in Valrico. "I have a list of concerns. My first concern is going to be my children and how are they going to adapt going through elementary and middle school with a core group of kids and then being one of the few getting pulled and tossed into a new high school," said Brittany Maloney, a parent.
The Student Mental Health Task Force, formed after student deaths in the fall 2022 semester, released its first report detailing campus mental health concerns and data.