Residents Shelter in Kharkiv Subway as Fighting Continues

Residents used Ukraine’s metro systems as shelters for the second day running, as Russian strikes continued around Kharkiv, Kyiv, and other cities on February 25.

This footage, taken in a station in Kharkiv, shows civilians scattered around the facility. Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second-largest city, and a key target of Russian troops.

According to local reports, fighting continued in the area into the night on Friday, as sirens sounded, directing residents to seek shelter. Credit: Ruslan Mizerkevych via Storyful