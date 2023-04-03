Residents of Sacramento homeless camp can stay put under lease agreement

Residents of a Sacramento homeless camp can stay put, after a months-long battle with the city resulted in a first of its kind lease agreement. The City of Sacramento announced that it has leased the fenced-in lot located at Colfax Street and Arden Way in Sacramento, known as Camp Resolution, to the homeless advocate nonprofit organization Safe Ground Sacramento. Under the lease agreement, which has a length of 120 days, none of the around 60 unhoused people who stay at Camp Resolution can be forced out. "It's initially set for four months, but it will continue until all the residents who are presently on the site obtain permanent housing," Safe Ground Sacramento Executive Director Mark Merin said.