Residents Prepare to Evacuate as Bighorn Fire Flares Near Saddlebrooke, Arizona

The Bighorn Fire burning in the Coronado National Forest near Tucson grew to nearly 17,500 acres and was at 40 percent containment on June 17 as gusty winds and high temperatures made conditions difficult for firefighters battling the blaze.

According to reports, fire crews continued to see flames in the upper regions of Ventana and Espero Canyons on Wednesday. Red-flag warnings were in place for “strong gusty winds out of the southwest” and dry conditions, the report said.

Evacuation orders continued for Mount Lemmon, including Summerhaven and Mt. Bigelow. This video shows the plumes of smoke billowing from Mount Lemmon as seen from local resident Cecelia Fresh’s backyard in Saddlebrooke on the Wednesday.

“We are on alert and ready to evacuate if told to go. It is a haunting feeling and certainly way too close to home,” Fresh told Storyful. Credit: Cecelia Fresh via Storyful