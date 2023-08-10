Residents in north Baltimore feel ignored in storm cleanup
Red tape is blocking off part of Greenspring Avenue where a utility pole appears ready to snap. It's one of several where homes remain without power. Residents in Liberty Heights said trees brought down a mess of cables during Monday night's storms. "I immediately called 311, was transferred to Baltimore Gas and Electric (and) told them there was a downed power pole that is so close to my house that if I reach my hand out, I can touch it," Jennifer Karner said.