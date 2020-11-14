Residents of Marikina City Clean Up Following Typhoon Vamco Destruction

The clean-up effort was underway in San Roque, a neighborhood area of Marikina City, Philippines, on November 12, days after Typhoon Vamco struck the region.

Footage from San Roque shows the mounds of trash, as individuals swept water from several buildings.

Local news reports said Provident Village, another residential area of Marikina City in Metro Manila, along the banks of the Marikina River, bore the brunt of flash flooding and forced some residents to escape to the roofs of their homes. Marikina City was one of the worst-hit areas of the Philippines during Typhoon Ondoy in 2009, the report said. Credit: joeydorojatubiera via Storyful