Residents in Kharkiv Woken by Deadly Shelling

At least one person was killed in Russian shelling on a residential area of Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine, on Sunday night, January 29, authorities said.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said one woman was killed and three other were injured in a S-300 missile attack on the Kyiv district of the city.

Footage by Suspilne Kharkiv shows residents being evacuated and emergency crews working at the site of the attack. One elderly resident interviewed said she was sleeping when the strike happened and was woken by its force. Credit: Suspilne Kharkiv via Storyful