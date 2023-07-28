Residents in historically Black community try to keep their community's identity
In the early part of the 20 century, Belmont Heights in East Tampa was home to one the largest Black communities in the Tampa Bay area. Many African Americans raised in the area reminisce over their childhoods in that historic community, but now, the community is trying to retain its identity after hearing of a proposal to change the name of their neighborhood. “This was a wonderful place to grow up,” said Fred Hearns, who was raised in Belmont Heights. Hearns told me about how life was back then for African Americans living in this community. “Historic Belmont Heights had many of those small areas where people lived, went to school together. We knew each other, we worked together, and I have nothing but great memories growing up in historic Belmont Heights,” said Hearns.