Residents gather at Pikesville 'Hanukkah House'

Residents are visiting the "Hanukkah House" in Pikesville to celebrate the holiday, but the Israel-Hamas conflict looms in the minds of many in Baltimore. "They just come by and say they're sharing the spirit with us. That's what it is to celebrate the holiday and be proud of being Jewish and sharing our story," organizer Wendy Hefter said. Wendy and David Hefter have decorated their front yard with all things Hannukah. It is an annual tradition supported by local businesses and Jewish organizations.